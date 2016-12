Floyd Mayweather ranked No. 34 (tied with Jessica Alba) in Forbes 2016 look at the 40 Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 with a net worth of $340 million. Mayweather, who turns 40 in February, makes the cut for the first time in the annual list. He is sandwiched between NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Tom Preston-Werner,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.