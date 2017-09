SEAMAN RECRUIT EDWARD ARPA GREAT LAKES – Seaman Recruit Edward Arpa, a New Port Richey, Florida native and recent graduate of Recruit Training Command (RTC), Division 267, earned the Military Excellence Award (MEA) as top Sailor for his division. The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.