Trayvon Martin always wanted to be a pilot and took aviation classes at HBCU Florida Memorial University in Miami. MIAMI, FL —- On May 13th, Trayvon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will receive a Bachelor’s of Aeronautical Science in honor of their late son. Inspired by Barrington Irving — who in 2007…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.