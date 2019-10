FLORIDA MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY HOSTS LUNCHEON FOR NEW PRESIDENT The Tampa Alumni Chapter of Florida Memorial University (FMU) hosted a luncheon to introduce their new president to the Tampa community. The luncheon was held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Sheraton Four Points. Earlier this summer, Dr. Jaffus Hardrick was named the 14th President of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.