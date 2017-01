Jacksonville Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey has resigned. JACKSONVILLE, FL —- Jacksonville Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey, facing allegations of making racist and sexist remarks, resigned Monday, according to the Tampa Times. Reportedly, Hulsey had emailed his resignation to Florida Gov. Rick Scott. Hulsey was facing a potential investigation in the Florida Legislature and was also…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.