MS. TAREVA McCRAY … Tampa Entrepreneur BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Friday, December 8th, an event will take place that is designed to bring entrepreneurs together. Ms. Tareva McCray, its creator, felt the holidays would be the perfect venue. She hopes to attract entrepreneurs in the Tampa Bay Area so that…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.