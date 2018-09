SHELDON LAWRENCE … Graduates from the University of Florida GAINESVILLE — For first-generation college student Sheldon Lawrence, earning a Ph.D. in plant molecular and cellular biology from the University of Florida means opportunity. Dr. Lawrence joined nearly 350 students graduating with their undergraduate and graduate degrees from the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences…



