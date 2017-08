Simone Askew will hold the highest leadership position at West Point. WEST POINT, NY —Simone Askew, a Virginia West Point cadet, has become the first black woman to ever be appointed to serve as First Captain, the highest leadership position at the prestigious military school. Hailing from Fairfax, Va, Askew will lead the program’s more than…



