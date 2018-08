REV. ABRAHAM R. BROWN …Legacy Walk in his honor First Baptist Church of College Hill invites the Tampa Bay community to sign up for their 7th annual Abe Brown Legacy Walk on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Middleton High School’s Abe Brown Stadium. Participants can register online at www.eventbrite.com. The Abe Brown Legacy Walk will…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.