FIRST ANNUAL SILVER NIGHT OUT DANCE HELD The Bryan Glazer Family JCC and the City of Tampa Parks & Recreation Department hosted the First Annual Silver Night Out Dance for Active Adults. The formal event was held on Thursday, September 20, 2018, 6-10 p. m. at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC. Active Adults…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.