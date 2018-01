THOMAS FORWARD M.A.M., B.B.A, Fire Chief, Emergency Manager, Tampa Fire Rescue BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor There has been ongoing friction between U. S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North Korea for several months. The North Korean Supreme Leader continues to develop an arsenal of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.