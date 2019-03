The late James Fair, Jr., with his sister, Audrey Fair. James Fair, Jr., with his mother, Alice Fair. CLENNON KING Filmmaker BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Nearly 60 years ago, in May 1960, eight-year-old Yvonne Holmes was raped and murdered in Blakely, Georgia. Police arrested a 24-year-old Tampa man…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.