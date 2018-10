ANTWAN HILL 10/18/1988 — 10/4/2018 STEVIE MURPH … Charged with first-degree murder Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man last week. He was taken into custody after he hit two vehicles and flipped the SUV he was driving. According to police, shortly after 2 a.m., Thursday, Antwan Hill, 29, was at…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.