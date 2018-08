GARY ONZY … Owner of Bounce Boy GARY ONZY, JR. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Sunday, August 12th, a Tampa businessman and his son will host their Second Annual Back To School Extravanza. It will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Bounce Boy Fun Factory, 5008…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.