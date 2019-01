AUSTIN CABANAS A 26-year-old Lakeland man has been charged with vehicular homicide. The charge is linked to the death of his 5-year-old son. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Cabanas, of Lakeland, was involved in a traffic crash on December 23rd. As a result of the accident, his son, Ayden Cabanas, died. Detectives…



