Members of Exotic Elegance are shown on the first row from left to right: Engria Alderman, Quin Campbell, Tiffany Morris, Celesian Harris, and Sereeta Brown. Shown on the middle row from left to right are: Iris Gunn, LaQuinda Lang, Veronica Vann, Camille Curtis, and Donnetta Walker. Shown on the third row are: Rhonda Gray,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.