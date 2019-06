VERONICA ADAMS YON …National President, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, Inc. Florida A&M University (FAMU) Associate Professor of English, Veronica AdamsYon, Ph.D., has been elected the next national president of the Alpha Kappa Mu (AKM) Honor Society, Inc. The election took place in Greensboro, N. C., during the Society’s 65th Convention. The 93,000-member organization…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.