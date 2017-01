Rattler Football Great Among 29 HBCU Legends to be Recognized in February TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Jan. 17) – Robert “Bullet Bob” Hayes, undoubtedly the greatest male student-athlete produced by the legendary athletic program at Florida A&M University (FAMU), will be among the 29 historically Black college and university (HBCU) gridiron greats honored in February by the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.