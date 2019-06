Nicky Boothe Perry, Interim Dean FAMU Law School; Dr. Larry Robinson, FAMU President; Senator Arthenia Joyner; Deveron Gibbons, VP Public Affairs, AMSCOT; Shanwnta Friday-Stroud, Provost & Dean Of School of Business & Industry at FAMU. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor An idea to name a scholarship in honor of a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.