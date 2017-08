RAMON FERNANDEZ-FERNANDEZ MARITZA RODON ARIEL FERNANDEZ The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested three family members last week and charged them with operating a grow house. Deputies executed four search warrants and discovered three of the residences were operating as grow houses. The four homes at 8912 Westbay B1, 5914 Birchwood Dr., 13716…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.