YEKKEKICCIA SMITH …Also known as “KeKi” Birthdate: March 20, 1982 BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Ms. Theresa Smith of Miami, is used to speaking with her daughter several times a week. She last spoke with her on April 24, 2017. Alton Smith, of Tampa, her father, did not speak with her as often as her…



