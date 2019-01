JESUS LEDESMA CREDIT CARD SUSPECT SUSPECT VEHICLE A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with several crimes. His crimes include grand theft. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Ledesma, of Mulberry,is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. Police said on December 22nd, at 11:06 p.m., a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.