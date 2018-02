ALBERT LARRY HARRIS, JR. A former federal corrections officer was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison recently. Judge James D. Whittemore handed down the sentence to Albert Larry Harris, Jr., 27, of Lake County for accepting a bribe as a public official. He pleaded guilty on November 15, 2017. According to the plea agreement, Harris…



