CORDERA HILL A 27-year-old Tampa man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He was charged with conspiracy and offering to pay and paying illegal kickbacks in connection with a federal health care benefit program. The Court also ordered Hill to forfeit more than $43,830.70, the proceeds traceable to criminal conduct. According to evidence presented at…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.