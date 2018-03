Scott Hardy BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Sunday, April 22, 2018, members of the community will gather for an Evening of Jazz. Entitled, “Jazz’n At The Italian Club,” the event will be held at the Italian Club, 1731 E. 7th Avenue, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The organizers said…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.