ENJOYING THE TAMPA BAY BLACK HERITAGE STREET FESTIVAL The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Street Festival was held Saturday and Sunday, January 19th and 20th, in the Curtis Hixon Wa- terfront Park. On Saturday, the park was filled with crowds enjoying the weather, activities and good food. Midnight Star, CeCe Peniston and other R&B artists…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.