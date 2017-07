TIMOTHY WILLIAMS … Charged with armed robbery A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery. He is accused of robbing two separate McDonald’s Restaurants. Timothy Stephon “Man” Williams was arrested in Davenport last Wednesday. In addition to the robbery charges, he is facing two counts of armed burglary…



