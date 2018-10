ELECTED OFFICIALS, MINISTERS MEET WITH MAYOR ANDREW GILLUM The Black Elected officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties including Black Ministers came together on Saturday, October 27th at Allen Temple AME Church to meet with Mayor Andrew Gillum. All participants came together to support and endorse his candidacy as the first African American Democratic nominee…



