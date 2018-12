From left – Brenda Walker, co-chair, USF Committee on Black Affairs and College of Education Professor; Dr. Samuel Wright, Cheryl Brown Henderson, and Deidre Cobb-Roberts, co-chair, USF Committee on Black Affairs and College of Education Associate Professor. (Photo credit: Kedar Johnson, Winter Phresh Photography) BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer Cheryl Brown Henderson was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.