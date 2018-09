EDDIE SESSION FOUDATION PRESENTS FIRST SCHOLARSHIPS The Eddie Session Foundation presented its first scholarships recently. Scholarships totally $5,000 and several computers were presented to graduating seniors with at least a 2.0 Grade Point Average, who are pursuing additional education. The Eddie Session Foundation was founded by his wife, Michelle Session, in honor of…



