MICHAEL JAMAR BETHEL 7/13/1989 to 8/3/2017 Deputies responded to the activation of the Shot Spotter early Thursday. The shooting took place in the 1500 block of N. 143rd Avenue. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Shot Spotter was activated at approximately 2:38 a.m. It recorded that 3 rounds were fired. Deputies responded…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.