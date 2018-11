Bougainvillea and N. 15thStreet Police are currently investigating an accident that left seven people with serious injuries. The accident took place at the intersection of E. Bougainvillea and N. 15thStreet early Thursday. According to a spokesperson from the Tampa Police Department, detectives were in the early stages of the investigation and none of the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.