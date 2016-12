JUNE HALL BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer For 15 years, June Hall dished out advice to the lovelorn, first via a syndicated column and then on her own WTTA morning show “Cooking up Advice with Dr. June.” Hall, who’s been featured on national lifestyle show Daytime, is stepping things up a notch in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.