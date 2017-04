Can Doug Martin salvage his career in Tampa? Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine early last month, general manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter were noncommittal on Martin’s future with the team. The veteran running back is expected to rejoin teammates for the start of offseason workouts next Monday. Now the Buccaneers are prepared…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.