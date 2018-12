DONATELLO RESTAURANT HOST 32nd ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER FOR 1,000 As has been its tradition, Donatello Restaurant closes its business to the public on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant is closed to serve a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner and present gifts to foster children and at-risk families. This year, the restaurant served over 1,000 children and…



