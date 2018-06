Disney’s Bob Iger and Comcasts Brian Roberts. Bob Iger and Brian Roberts are the chairmen-CEOs of Disney and Comcastand are on a collision course now that Comcast has formally unveiled its $65 billion cash offer for most of 21st Century Fox, countering the $52.4 billion all-stock pact Disney reached with Fox in December. Disney battled back Wednesday morning with a significantly higher offer that includes a mix of cash…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.