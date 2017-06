Protesters are upset that the plan cuts Medicaid. Dozens of people protested the newly proposed Republican health-care legislation outside the Capitol Hill office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday — a demonstration that resulted in the arrest of 43 disability advocates. U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said officers warned the demonstrators…



