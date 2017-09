ADAM CAMARA A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. He is accused of inappropriately touching a child 11 years ago. According to police, the incident took place in 2006 and the victim was 6 or 7 years old.. Adam Camara, 39, lived with the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.