CAR BURGLARY SUSPECT Police are attempting to identify a man suspected of breaking into a car and removing property. The burglary took place in the parking lot of Pin Chasers, 5555 W. Hillsborough Avenue. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6th, an unidentified suspect entered the vehicle by smashing the window….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.