JEROME RYANS CEO & President of the Tampa Housing Authority NORTH BLVD. HOMES ARTIST RENDITION OF NEW BUILDINGS BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Thursday, June 29th, a ceremony will be held prior to the demolition of Tampa’s oldest housing complex. The demolition ceremony for the North Boulevard Homes Public Housing Complex…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.