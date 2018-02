MARY LINDSEY LEWIS 5/24/1944 — 1/26/2018 Dr. Mary Lindsey Lewis, a well-known educator, passed suddenly on Friday, January 26th. She was 73-years-old. A native of Aiken, South Carolina, Dr. Lindsey Lewis received her undergraduate degree from South Carolina State University. She continued her education at the University of Florida, where she earned…



