ANTHONY JEFFERIES Last Sunday evening, an unidentified man was found on the side of the street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the death as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Jefferies, of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.