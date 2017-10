COLLEEN WILLIAMS DAYS A 59-year-old daycare owner was arrested Friday and charged with child abuse. The daycare has been suspended by the Child Care Licensing Board pending an investigation. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on or about October 3rd, at the Itsy Bitsy Kids World Daycare, 1545 Oak…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.