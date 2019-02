DAUNTE HARRIS BY STUDENTS AT BIBLE TRUTH MINISTRY ACADEMY This player has a very bright future. Daunte Harris, the RISING receiver at Middleton High School, fell in love and started playing football at the age of 6. When he was asked who he idolized in football, he responded with a smile, “Julian Edelman, wide receiver of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.