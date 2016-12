Rookie RB sensation Ezekiel Elliott has been in the giving mood. First, his lineman, now his QB are the receivers of generous gifts. Zeke and Dak after a game. Zeke had matching diamond pendants made for he and Dak. Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was really in the giving mood this holiday…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.