Johnny Johnson, left, is shown with his son, Jayquon Johnson who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Johnny Johnson promised his son that he would have a big party when he turned 18. However, Jayquon Johnson, who would have turned 18 on Saturday, July 8th, died…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.