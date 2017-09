LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are teammates once again, this time in Cleveland, after Wade agreed to a buyout from the Bulls. He’ll take the veteran’s minimum to play with LeBron next season at $2.3 million. LeBron and Wade have been apart since 2014 when James left Miami, but the best-friend duo is back…



