Joanne Chesimard aka Assata Shakur will not be returned to the U.S. Assata Shakur is a heroine to many as a fighter for black rights, but a villain to others who think she hides her crimes behind revolutionary rhetoric. Cuba, having granted political asylum to one of America’s Most Wanted, falls in line with the former and does…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.