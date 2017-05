JACORIAN RASHAWN BROWN … Sentenced to 12 years, 9 months in prison JESSICA DUENAS NICHOLAS … Sentenced to 4 years, 9 months in prison A federal judge sentenced a husband and wife to prison for an armed robbery. They both pleaded guilty to the charge on February 16, 2017. According to court documents, on…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.