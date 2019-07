SCOTT MORENO SHIKIRA FORD Unidentified children being escorted by law enforcement. Two people were arrested Sunday, just before 3 p.m., after they were discovered unconscious in a vehicle. The incident took place at the intersection of Bearss Avenue at I-275. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.